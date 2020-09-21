Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad is taken aback by the announcement made by Premier John Horgan to call an election a year ahead of schedule.

The BC Liberal representative told MyPGNow.com Election 2020 will be anything but ordinary.

“This is going to be a campaign unlike anybody has ever seen in BC’s recent history, in many communities, many people may not be comfortable with door knocks it’s all going to be done on phones and it’s not going to be the typical forums that we’re used to having.”

Rustad also mentioned too many questions surrounding the budget needed to be answered before going to the polls.

“We are in a situation where we do not have a full budget picture, we have a worsening situation in terms of COVID-19 and we’ve got uncertainty in the education system. The one thing we don’t want to be added to this is an election.”

“There is so much turmoil and so much uncertainty, that quite frankly, I was quite surprised that Horgan called the election.”

Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris added the public is far from craving an early vote.

“People aren’t ready for an election. Nobody that I know of that I have spoken to in the last few months wants to see an election to take place so I will be very interested to see in what happens on the 24th.”

“I was hoping he would come to his (Horgan) senses and not call it as we are right in the middle of an emergency, the pandemic and we’ve got schools going back in facing issues there and we’ve got an economy and it’s in a tailspin because of COVID. This was the wrong time to call it (an election).”

Seven NDP MLAs have announced they will not be seeking re-election.

They are:

Shane Simpson, social development minister

Michelle Mungall, minister of jobs, economic development, and competitiveness

Judy Darcy, mental health and addictions minister

Scott Fraser, Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister

Doug Donaldson, forest and natural resources minister

Carole James, finance minister

Claire Trevena, transportation minister

The election takes place on October 24th with advanced polls beginning a week prior (October 16th).