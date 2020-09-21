Two Canfor employees have been recognized by the Forest Products Association of Canada.

Faye Cuadra took home the Rising Star award after joining the Biofuel Development team in 2018 at the PG Pulp Mill.

The research engineer develops and implements laboratory methods for biocrude testing.

Cuadra moved to Canada from the Phillippines with her family in 2011 and is a graduate of the chemical engineering program at UBC.

In addition, Mark Feldinger received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

He has been at Canfor for 35 years, including a four-year-stint in Prince George.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb also received a Forest Community Champion Award.

FPAC’s 2020 Award winners include:

Forest Community Champion Award

The Honourable Lisa Raitt – former MP for Milton, Ontario and Cabinet Minister

William Amos – MP for Pontiac, Quebec and Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry

Walt Cobb – Mayor, Williams Lake, British Columbia

Regional Deputy Grand Council Chief Edward Wawia, Northern Superior Region, Anishinabek Nation

FPAC Partnership Award

Department of Renewable Resources, University of Alberta – Ecosystem Management Emulating Natural Disturbance project (EMEND)

Ducks Unlimited Canada – Forest Management Wetlands Stewardship Initiative, Boreal Conservation Programs

FPAC Outstanding Member Award

Louise Riopel – Millar Western, Edmonton, Alberta

Kevin Larlee – AV Group, Nackawic, New Brunswick

FPAC / Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) Indigenous Business Leadership Award

Alain Paul – Granules LG Inc., Mashteuiatsh, Quebec

FPAC / Canadian Council of Forest Ministers’ Skills (CCFM) Award for Indigenous Youth

Autumn Quenville – Thunder Bay, Ontario

Raven Cardinal – Edmonton, Alberta

Hunter Corbiere – Waubaushene, Ontario

FPAC Innovation Award

Bonny Wood, Resolute Forest Products, Thunder Bay, Ontario

FPAC Lifetime Achievement Award

Margaret Donnelly – Alberta-Pacific Forest Industries Inc., Boyle, Alberta

Cindy Macdonald – West Fraser, Vancouver, British Columbia

Mark Feldinger – Canfor, Vancouver, British Columbia

FPAC Women in Forestry Award of Excellence

Charlene Strelaeff – Mercer Celgar, Castlegar, British Columbia

FPAC Rising Star Award