Pair of Canfor employees receive national recognition
(Photo supplied by Canfor)
Two Canfor employees have been recognized by the Forest Products Association of Canada.
Faye Cuadra took home the Rising Star award after joining the Biofuel Development team in 2018 at the PG Pulp Mill.
The research engineer develops and implements laboratory methods for biocrude testing.
Cuadra moved to Canada from the Phillippines with her family in 2011 and is a graduate of the chemical engineering program at UBC.
In addition, Mark Feldinger received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
He has been at Canfor for 35 years, including a four-year-stint in Prince George.
Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb also received a Forest Community Champion Award.
FPAC’s 2020 Award winners include:
Forest Community Champion Award
- The Honourable Lisa Raitt – former MP for Milton, Ontario and Cabinet Minister
- William Amos – MP for Pontiac, Quebec and Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry
- Walt Cobb – Mayor, Williams Lake, British Columbia
- Regional Deputy Grand Council Chief Edward Wawia, Northern Superior Region, Anishinabek Nation
FPAC Partnership Award
- Department of Renewable Resources, University of Alberta – Ecosystem Management Emulating Natural Disturbance project (EMEND)
- Ducks Unlimited Canada – Forest Management Wetlands Stewardship Initiative, Boreal Conservation Programs
FPAC Outstanding Member Award
- Louise Riopel – Millar Western, Edmonton, Alberta
- Kevin Larlee – AV Group, Nackawic, New Brunswick
FPAC / Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) Indigenous Business Leadership Award
- Alain Paul – Granules LG Inc., Mashteuiatsh, Quebec
FPAC / Canadian Council of Forest Ministers’ Skills (CCFM) Award for Indigenous Youth
- Autumn Quenville – Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Raven Cardinal – Edmonton, Alberta
- Hunter Corbiere – Waubaushene, Ontario
FPAC Innovation Award
- Bonny Wood, Resolute Forest Products, Thunder Bay, Ontario
FPAC Lifetime Achievement Award
- Margaret Donnelly – Alberta-Pacific Forest Industries Inc., Boyle, Alberta
- Cindy Macdonald – West Fraser, Vancouver, British Columbia
- Mark Feldinger – Canfor, Vancouver, British Columbia
FPAC Women in Forestry Award of Excellence
- Charlene Strelaeff – Mercer Celgar, Castlegar, British Columbia
FPAC Rising Star Award
- Faye Cuadra – Canfor Pulp, Prince George, British Columbia