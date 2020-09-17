Passenger numbers at the Prince George Airport trended upward again in August.

According to YXS, 11-thousand passengers passed through the building last month, a slight increase from July’s mark of 97-hundred.

“The ongoing increase in passenger numbers continues to leave us feeling cautiously optimistic as we navigate through these uncertain times,” said Gordon Duke, PGAA President, and CEO.

“The Prince George Airport Authority remains supportive of our airline partners and is working to help facilitate a successful return to service”.

Overall, the airport experienced a passenger drop of 91% in June followed by a dip of 75% in July when compared to 2019.

That’s a drop in the bucket when compared to April and May where a 96% decline in passenger traffic was experienced.

Passenger numbers are expected to spike in September with added service from Flair and Pacific Coastal Airlines.