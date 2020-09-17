People in the north will benefit from improved air quality when a remote mine switches to a clean energy source, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollution.

Today (Thursday), the provincial government announced a $440,000 investment to help install an overhead powerline from Mount Milligan Mine, located north of Vanderhoof, to a nearby pumping facility at Phillips Lake.

This will replace diesel-powered generators and pumps with grid-connected electric equipment.

“We are working together with industry to encourage investment in clean technology that will reduce pollution, support good jobs and create new opportunities in a global marketplace that is increasingly looking for cleaner products,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“Through our CleanBC climate and economic plan, we’re supporting the switch to clean electricity at Mount Milligan Mine for part of its operations to help address climate change and build back our economy from the impacts of COVID-19.”

The partnership will cut local air pollutants at the mine and is expected to reduce roughly 48,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide over the next decade.

It is the equivalent of taking 17,000 cars off the road for a year.