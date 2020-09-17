Northern Health sees 12 more cases of COVID-19 today (Wednesday), as the region total reaches 237.

There are now 34 active cases in the North, 7 of which are in hospital.

202 people have recovered from the virus in Northern Health, and after one death this weekend, the recovery rate in the region stands at 85%.

122 people were diagnosed across BC today, as the provincial total reaches 7,498.

There are 1,614 active cases and 2,966 people who are under active public health monitoring.

“Beginning today, the BCCDC website will also link to regional health authorities’ school notification pages, providing the date and type of notification (outbreak, cluster or exposure) for impacted schools,” noted Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

With no new virus-related deaths, the death toll remains at 219 for the second consecutive day and the recovery rate stays at 75%.

60 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 of whom are in intensive care.

There are no new community or health care outbreaks, currently, 11 long-term or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

Breakdown by Health Authority:

2,669 -(+52) Vancouver Coastal

3,835 (+51)- Fraser

485 – (+6)Interior

237 (+12) – Northern Health

194 (+1) – Island Health

85 (0) – Outside of Canada