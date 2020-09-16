A traffic stop near Burns Lake resulting in an altercation between a police officer and a driver has ignited an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office.

The office says the incident occurred August 27, after officers conducted the stop near the Richmond loop on Highway 16.

During the stop, the driver exited the vehicle at the officer’s request, the altercation occurred between the two, and the man was arrested.

The man indicated he was injured at the detachment, and he was transported to hospital where it was confirmed he was seriously injured.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Independent Investigations Office.