SPECIAL REPORT: BC Premier John Horgan
BC Premier John Horgan. (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Premier John Horgan
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Is BC ready for a potential second wave of COVID-19 with flu season around the corner
- The possibility of a fall election
- Getting front line workers their pandemic pay
- The BC Government pushing back on Transport Canada following a rule regarding residents on Ferries
- Recent outbreaks along Indigenous communities including the Tla’Amen First Nation near Powell River
- The status of both the BCHL and WHL seasons
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW