Prince George Campus of College of New Caledonia (courtesy of CNC)

The College of New Caledonia is asking for the public’s help to shape the school’s next strategic plan at a series of virtual town hall sessions.

They are scheduled to run from September 21st to 29th.

Each session has room for 20 people.

Those who wish to register must do so here.

Moderators will run the session to ensure everyone in attendance is able to share their views.

Here is a list of dates and times