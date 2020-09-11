The RCMP have made a major impact on the local drug trade stemming from two search warrants in Quesnel.

On September 10, 2020, at approximately 10:00 am, search warrants were executed at two residences on West River Road after a two-week drug trafficking investigation.

The investigation was conducted by the Quesnel General Investigation Section, with the assistance of the Quesnel Crime Reduction Unit and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Crime Reduction Unit.

Police arrested four Quesnel residents in relation to this event. A search of both residences resulted in the seizure of:

Fourteen firearms that included 5 assault rifles, 2 rifles, 4 handguns, 2 shotguns, and an UZI submachine gun;

Prohibited weapons and devices such as two silencers and large-capacity firearm magazines;

Over $45,000

Large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.