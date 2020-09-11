Seizure (Photo provided by Quesnel RCMP)
The RCMP have made a major impact on the local drug trade stemming from two search warrants in Quesnel.
On September 10, 2020, at approximately 10:00 am, search warrants were executed at two residences on West River Road after a two-week drug trafficking investigation.
The investigation was conducted by the Quesnel General Investigation Section, with the assistance of the Quesnel Crime Reduction Unit and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Crime Reduction Unit.
Police arrested four Quesnel residents in relation to this event. A search of both residences resulted in the seizure of:
- Fourteen firearms that included 5 assault rifles, 2 rifles, 4 handguns, 2 shotguns, and an UZI submachine gun;
- Prohibited weapons and devices such as two silencers and large-capacity firearm magazines;
- Over $45,000
- Large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.
Drug traffickers frequently carry weapons and use intimidation and violence to not only protect their stash of drugs, but for debt collection, said Sgt. Richard Weseen, of the Quesnel Detachment.
People associated to this group were known to use violence and the arsenal of firearms they were collecting is quite disturbing.
On August 2, 2020, the Quesnel RCMP seized over 500 grams of methamphetamine, $35,000 in cash, and a firearm during another search warrant execution. Drug trafficking is a priority to the Quesnel RCMP and these significant seizures will have a major impact on the local drug trade, stated S/Sgt. Darren Dodge, the Detachment Commander of the Quesnel RCMP.
Eric Joseph Heidemann (31), Steven Michael Lindstrom (30), and Katherine Danielle Barschel (36) have been charged with a number of firearm-related charges. Drug trafficking-related charges are pending as the investigation continues. The fourth person was released without charge.
If you have information regarding drug trafficking in the Quesnel area or wish to report suspicious activity, please call the Quesnel RCMP Detachment at (250)992-4685.
-With files from George Henderson