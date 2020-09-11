The case count of COVID-19 in Northern Health continues to reach new heights as health officials confirmed a number cases in Fort Saint James.

The Headstone Rising at Beaver Lake on August 30th and a wedding in Nak’azdli on September 5th have been identified as potential exposure events.

The Takla Nation published a release advising anyone who attended these events to self-isolate for 14 days starting imediately.

“We remain at a low risk level during these increasing cases of COVID-19 in BC and our Covid bylaw is still in effect and enforceable,” stated the release.

The Nation closed the Nus Wadeezulh Community School doors for the day today (Friday).

In the release, the nation added that a preliminary investigation revealed no staff member attended the events.