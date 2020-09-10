On the first day of classes for students across the province, BC has broken the record for both active case count and a single increase.

139 new infections were recorded across BC today, nine of those in Northern Health, for a new provincial total of 6,830.

The Northern Region is now at 203 cases after recording 30 since September 4 (Friday).

Of the total cases, 1,412 are considered active, 42 people are in hospital, and 14 are in intensive care.

There are no new deaths from COVID-19 in the province, the death toll remains at 203.

3,109 people across the province are under isolation and the recovery rate is 75.9 percent.