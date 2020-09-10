BC records highest single day increase of Covid-19 cases of the pandemic at 139, Nine in Northern Health.
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
On the first day of classes for students across the province, BC has broken the record for both active case count and a single increase.
139 new infections were recorded across BC today, nine of those in Northern Health, for a new provincial total of 6,830.
The Northern Region is now at 203 cases after recording 30 since September 4 (Friday).
Of the total cases, 1,412 are considered active, 42 people are in hospital, and 14 are in intensive care.
There are no new deaths from COVID-19 in the province, the death toll remains at 203.
3,109 people across the province are under isolation and the recovery rate is 75.9 percent.