The 16th Annual Variety Radiothon is set for tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday in Prince George and Vanderhoof.

It is being run in conjunction with Country 97 FM, 943 The Goat, and Valley Goat (Vanderhoof).

The children’s charity has supported over 300 families in the area with things like medical supplies, mobility equipment, speech therapy, and even mental health counseling.

Variety CEO, Cally Wesson told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the modified format might work to their advantage.

“We’re able to actually help some kids during the radiothon, we will be giving away a continuous glucose monitor to a child with Type 1 Diabetes as well as an adaptive trike and everyone will be able to see kind of the benefit of everyone coming together.”

Over 56-thousand dollars was raised last year.

She added they’ve lowered the fundraising bar this year due to the pandemic.

“Our very conservative COVID goal is to raise about 40-thousand dollars at the radiothon, there is a chance we can do better but really, every little bit counts.”

Wesson considers the organization a last-resort type of charity.

“If we don’t cover it, no one else will. If there is a child that needs speech therapy, if Variety is not able to help that child then there is no else that can help that child and that’s really the power of Variety.”

In Prince George, Vanderhoof, and surrounding areas, Variety has approved 340 grants for a total of $645,372 and provided eleven grants to five local organizations.

They include: