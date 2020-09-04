Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Northern Health in today’s report (Friday) from BC Health Officials.

This brings the north’s total number of cases to 174 including 32 in the last eight days.

Province-wide, 121 new cases were announced, the second0-highest one day total since the pandemic began.

This brings the BC total to 6,162.

There are 1,233 active cases of the virus, while nearly 28-hundred people are under active public health monitoring.

4,706 people who tested positive have recovered keeping the recovery rate at 76.3%.

31 individuals are hospitalized, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

One new death was reported on the last day bringing the death toll to 211.

There has been one new assisted-living facility outbreak at KinVillage in the Fraser Health region.

In total, 10 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

Regional Breakdown: