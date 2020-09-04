Much like the rest of the country, the unemployment picture in Prince George is slowly improving.

According to Stats Canada’s August Labour Force Survey, the jobless mark in the northern capital was 9.6%, a slight improvement from July where it was 9.8%.

Analyst, Vince Ferrao recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“Over the course of the summer, we saw 46,200 people working, at the same time last year, we saw 50,800 people working, a decline of about 46-hundred.”

In BC, the unemployment rate stands at 10.7% after coming in at 11.1 in July.

“British Columbia gained about 15,000 more people employed and that compares with an increase of about 70,000 last month,” added Ferrao.

Canada’s economy added 246-thousand jobs in August, pushing the jobless figure down to 10.2% a slight decline from July where it was 10.9.

Each province added jobs in August, except for Alberta and New Brunswick.

Here is a provincial breakdown: