Four people arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Prince George
File photo of cocaine (Photo credit: RCMP)
RCMP’s Street Crew Unit executed 3 Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrants locating fentanyl, cocaine, cash, firearms, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
Other evidence was seized as a result of these warrants on Wednesday evening.
The search was conducted with the assistance of other officers as part of an on-going drug trafficking investigation.
The warrants were executed at residences on Hill Avenue and Aleza Crescent in Prince George, as well as Isle Pierre Road.
A 51-year-old male, 38-year-old female, and two 50-year-old females were arrested.
All four were released pending further investigation and charge assessment.
– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow.com staff