RCMP’s Street Crew Unit executed 3 Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrants locating fentanyl, cocaine, cash, firearms, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Other evidence was seized as a result of these warrants on Wednesday evening.

The search was conducted with the assistance of other officers as part of an on-going drug trafficking investigation.

The warrants were executed at residences on Hill Avenue and Aleza Crescent in Prince George, as well as Isle Pierre Road.

A 51-year-old male, 38-year-old female, and two 50-year-old females were arrested.

All four were released pending further investigation and charge assessment.

