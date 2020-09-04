Over the next four years, 8.7 million dollars in upgrades will be made to the Ancient Forest, near Prince George.

Today (Friday), the Lhedili T’enneh unveiled their plans for what the enhancement project will look like.

Some of the upgrades will include widening paths, an interpretive center, and the construction of a Trail Rider to allow mobility-challenged residents to enjoy the park.

Chief Clay Pountney spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com and stated that this is a momentous occasion.

“I think it’s historic for many people and many fronts. If you talk to people this has been going on for decades and that’s just from us but there are others such as Nowell Senior of the Caledonia Ramblers that recognize that this needs to be a place that is protected.”

Speaking of Nowell Senior, the longtime member of the Caledonia Ramblers has made over 600 round trips to the Ancient Forest and mentioned the facility has a special place in his heart.

“I would leave early in the morning while my wife was still in bed and I would take her coffee and she would say have a safe trip sweetheart, say hi to your girlfriend for me and that is how passionate we are about what we have done at the Ancient Forest. It doesn’t get any better than this to have everyone working together to promote the Ancient Forest for what it deserves.”

Senior added the reputation of the greenspace stretches far and wide.

“People from every part of Canada have signed in, we have had people from 47 states in the United States come and visit and close to 15 countries around the world it’s become a place where there is a huge amount of pride.”