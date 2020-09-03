The Fort St. James RCMP are looking to the public in locating a missing 55-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday (August 29th).

The detachment received the report for William Leonard Price on Monday.

He is described as:

Caucasian male Five-feet five inches tall 280 pounds Hazel eyes Grey scruffy hair Full grey beard 3-4 scar on the lower back Gold ring and stud earring in the left ear



When Price failed to show up for work, the employer called family looking to find him but was unable to do so.

He is believed to be driving a green, 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, with BC license plate PB2285.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort St. James RCMP or Crime Stoppers.