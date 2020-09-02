Canfor Pulp in Prince George is receiving two million dollars in funding through the province’s Innovative Clean Energy Fund (ICE).

It will support a project that converts forest byproduct and wood waste to renewable energy for the company’s kraft pulp mill business.

“Through CleanBC, we are supporting made-in-B.C. innovations that will help grow our world-leading cleantech sector and create good jobs,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources in a news release.

“The same technology and ideas needed to reduce climate pollution will drive economic growth and help B.C. businesses succeed in the global market for clean energy, products, and expertise.”

Once demonstrated, the technology will then be licensed for Canadian and international use to reach climate goals across the globe.

In total, over 8.5 million dollars in ICE funding will support nine different companies in BC.