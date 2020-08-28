BC Health officials confirmed 124 new cases of COVID-19 today, 5 of which are in Northern Health, raising the region’s total to 142 and the provincial total to 5,496.

There are 974 active cases in the province, 23 individuals are hospitalized, seven of whom are in intensive care.

There have been no new virus-related deaths, keeping the total at 204 while 4,310 people have recovered.

2,796 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

No new health-care facility outbreaks were announced, however, there are nine long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities that have active outbreaks.

There are no new community outbreaks and the Haida Gwaii outbreak was declared over today (Friday) with no new cases identified for two incubation periods.

“This weekend, let’s remember to use the layers of protection that keep ourselves and those around us safe. This is also a good time to think about the new routines that will be part of our activities into the fall,” urges Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Region Breakdown:

1,791 –(+54) Vancouver Coastal Health

2,878 – (+60) Fraser

174– (+1) Island

433–(+5) Interior

142 – (+5) Northern Health

78 – (=) outside of Canada