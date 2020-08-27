A Prince George resident is 92-thousand dollars richer following last night’s (Wednesday) Lotto 6/49 draw.

That ticket along with another from Quebec got at least five of their numbers drawn to earn the jackpot.

BCLC Spokesperson, Erica Simpson told MyPGNow.com not knowing who the winner is right off the bat doesn’t happen that often.

“It’s not a super-common occurrence but again, sometimes people do set their ticket aside and forget to check. It’s a good reminder that if you did purchase it in Prince George you could be the winner of more than 92-thousand dollars.”

“I am absolutely thrilled that we had a winning ticket purchased in Prince George that matched five out of six numbers plus a bonus to win that prize.”

Simpson is confident the winner will be known eventually.

“Most of our players are aware that they do need to check their ticket whether that is going back to the lottery retailer where they purchased it or another one, they could also check right on their phone or they can check online by looking at both the numbers and the ticket.”

However, she does have a piece of advice for the person who heads down to a retail location.

“Be careful, because with our big wins sometimes what happens is that the machine will freeze and everyone around you will find out that you’ve won the lottery.”

Simpson added the lucky ticket holder has one year to claim their prize.

Once the winner is known, they will verify the purchase location and go through the prize claim process.

There were no winners of the 5-million dollar grand prize.