The COVID-19 outbreak that swept through Haida Gwaii could be over soon.

That’s according to the Haida Nation who reported all 26 cases have fully recovered.

In a video statement on Facebook, President Jason Alsop stated it could wrap up as early as Friday.

“Which will be the end of the ministerial order, however, Haida Gwaii’s state of emergency will remain in place including restrictions on travel.”

“People are like trees and groups of people are like forests and while the forests are composed of many different kinds of trees, these trees intertwine their roots and it is impossible for the strongest winds, which blow on our islands right throughout the forest.”

The outbreak was first declared on July 24th.

While Northern Health did not commit to a date as to when the outbreak will be declared over, the health authority stated it remains in contact with the Haida Nation and will monitor the situation in the coming weeks