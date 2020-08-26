Now at a total of 133 infections, Northern Health has seen five additional cases of the novel coronavirus in the past day.

Elsewhere in the province, 62 cases have been reported, including two epi-linked cases, for a total of 5,304 in B.C.

However, the number of active cases in B.C. has dropped slightly from yesterday from 925 down to 896.

Of the active cases, 21 individuals are in hospital and seven are in intensive care.

There have been no deaths from the virus since yesterday’s update (August 26), as the total remains at 203.

“Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,699 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 2,795 in the Fraser Health region, 170 in the Island Health region, 429 in the Interior Health region, 133 in the Northern Health region and 78 cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

B.C. health officials say there are now 2,730 people under active public health monitoring as a result of exposure to known cases.

Meanwhile, there have been no new outbreaks in the healthcare system, officials are dealing with ten in long term care homes and two in acute care facilities.

No community outbreaks have been reported either, however health officials warn exposure events across the province are still common.

“In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is understandable that many people have had increased anxiety and concern for the well-being of their families and themselves,” said Dr. Henry.

“For parents in particular, there is the added challenge of navigating a new approach to in-class learning that includes a number of additional public health protocols and precautions.”