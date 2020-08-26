Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 16 near Carman Hill road.

North District RCMP confirm three people were taken to hospital with ‘minor to moderate’ injuries, and tow trucks have been called for the vehicles.

“It came in at 2:16 today (Tuesday), but we have no causal factors for the crash,” said Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

The incident was initially reported as a single-vehicle crash, she added.

According to Drive BC, the highway reopened just after 4 pm following a brief closure.

OPEN – #BCHwy16 4km east of #Vanderhoof after earlier vehicle incident. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 25, 2020

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyNechakoValleyNow.com staff