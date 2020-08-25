The BC RCMP found the body of a missing kayaker from the waters of Davie Lake, just north of Bear Lake.

According to the police, the man was discovered yesterday (Monday).

Officers and emergency crews were called to the lake on Saturday after receiving a report of an adult male going missing after his kayak turned over.

Emergency Management BC was contacted and deployed with Prince George Search & Rescue assisting.

The area and the shoreline were searched by boat and helicopter prior to underwater efforts.

Foul play is not suspected.

The man was not wearing a life jacket.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is conducting a separate investigation to confirm cause of death.

No further information about the identity of the deceased will be released.