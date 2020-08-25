Active cases in BC are now at a record 913 after 269 COVID-19 infections were identified across the province since Friday.

Northern Health has also recorded another five cases, for 127 overall.

One more person has died from the virus, marking 203.

BC has also recorded the highest single-day case count after 109 infections were reported Saturday.

Sunday saw 81 and Monday another 79 test positives.

“As we live with COVID-19 in our communities, our goals are clear: to prevent cases through our personal safety measures, detect new cases as quickly as possible and respond just as quickly to contain the spread of the virus,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“Public health teams continue to closely watch our key indicators to ensure we are staying where we need to be. This includes monitoring the level of community spread, as well as the percentage of positive tests. In both cases, right now we are staying within the range of where we need to be.”

The province has recorded a total of 5,184 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

18 people are in hospital, five in intensive care.

“We still have low transmission and we want to keep it that way as our summer continues and we look to the fall. It is about finding the balance – protecting vulnerable people and keeping our activities going,” Henry added.

There has been one new healthcare outbreak at the MSA Manor in the Fraser Health region, as public health officials are now dealing with ten.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers has been declared over.

Breakdown:

1651 – Vancouver Coastal Health

2739 – Fraser

166 – Island

425 – Interior

127 – Northern Health

76 – outside of Canada