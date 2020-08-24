Game on!

Athletes across BC will be able to engage in more sport activities including some form of competition as the Province moves to Phase 3 of the Return to Sport Guidelines.

“I know athletes and their families have been missing the joy of competition these past few months,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“viaSport has done a great job working with health officials and our amateur sport organizations to ensure we can safely and gradually return to game play. I encourage everyone – players, parents, coaches, and volunteers – to continue to work together to make sure we can play and compete safely.”

The BC Centre for Disease Control reviewed viaSport’s plan and will contain recommendations for how different types of sports now can progressively add activities.

This new guidance addresses contact activities, cohorts, competitions, high-performance training environments, and travel.

“Sport is an important part of mental and physical health for children, youth, families, and our communities,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. “These guidelines will enable the social and emotional benefits of sport while ensuring the sports activities remain as safe as possible.”

Under Phase 3, amateur sports activities may be able to engage in:

* additional training opportunities;

* modified games and matches; and

* league play and competitions within sports cohorts.