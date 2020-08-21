Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with vaccine safety scientist Dr. Julie Bettinger with the Vaccine Evaluation Center in Vancouver.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • Hesitancy among parents and residents in getting the COVID-19 vaccine once developed
  • Conspiracy theories surrounding a potential vaccine and the anti-vaxxer movement
  • Whether or not a vaccine for the coronavirus will become mandatory
  • Comparing the novel coronavirus to other pandemics like Ebola and SARS
  • The urgency from medical experts to develop a vaccine
  • What is the potential timeline for a vaccine

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: