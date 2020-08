Dan Hamhuis while playing for the PG Cougars. (Photo supplied by PG Cougars)

Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

In this special episode, Hartley speaks with Dan Hamhuis following his retirement from the NHL after 1,148 career regular-season games where he averaged over 21 minutes of ice time.

Hamhuis discusses many aspects of hockey which includes:

Life in the NHL “Bubble” His biggest thrills during a 16-year career Making the jump from Single-A in Smithers to the PG Cougars His strict fitness regimen The importance of family and faith LISTEN: https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/dan-hamhuis-retired.mp3 You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn