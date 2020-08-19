The recent Firearms Ban has prompted the President of the Canadian National Firearms Association (CFNA) and Instructor at CNC, Sheldon Clare to share his concerns for the ban, and it’s potential to fuel the illegal gun trade.

It was implemented by the Order in Council (OIC) in May, banning over 1,500 styles of firearms and their variants.

“I think all this will do is force a lot of people to be operating outside of the law, because I don’t believe people will be willing to surrender their valuable property which may have sentimental, emotional or huge financial value too.”

“It was something the Liberal party planned for a long time and the high profile shooting in Nova Scotia was an excuse to bring in legislation,” says Clare.

He notes the perpetrator of the mass shooting was not a registered gun owner and obtained the firearms illegally.

Clare believes the ban doesn’t have anything to do with public safety and advises that it is truly about, “civil disarmament on Canadians.”

Since then, a “Buyback” program has been in the works to compensate gun owners.

Public Safety Canada invited 15 consulting firms, including IBM, to come up with a “range of options and approaches” for the program.

“It’s not a Buyback Program, they never owned them,” adds Clare.

The best possible outcome for the plan, Clare says, is to repeal the ban and re-examine the firearms act for ‘some sensible legislation that does not attack Canadian Firearms owners.’