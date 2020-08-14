Despite the Vanderhoof International Airshow being cancelled due to the pandemic, the Airshow Society is hosting an ‘air hug’ flyover on Saturday.

It will consist of an organized multi-aircraft flyover of the northern region.

The exact route will include stops in Vanderhoof, Saik’uz, Cluculz Lake, Prince George, Fort St. James, Nak’azdli, Endako, Stellat’en, Fraser Lake, Nadleh Whut’en, and Fort Fraser.

The event will be live-streamed from the Vanderhoof Airport.

Residents are encouraged to look to the skies between 12:00- 1:00 pm once the show begins.