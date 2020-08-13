With only two weeks until the application deadline, those who need to extend temporary layoffs beyond the Aug. 30, expiry date are entering a critical phase to meet deadlines.

Businesses requiring an extension should apply for a variance using the Employment Standards Branch’s new online application by Aug. 25.

“While more and more businesses are reopening, we know there are still some businesses that won’t be able to recall staff back to work by the end of August,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

“This new variance process will help maintain the link between employers and workers so that when businesses are able to scale up their reopening, they have the skilled and experienced workers ready to resume their jobs – but only if the deadline is not missed.”

Last month, the Ministry of Labour launched a simplified application process to help businesses navigate the impacts of the pandemic.

In order to receive a variance, an employer must survey employees eligible for an extension to their temporary layoff and the business must ensure it has more than 50% support before applying.

Under B.C.’s Employment Standards Act, temporary layoffs related to COVID-19 can last up to 24 weeks, or until Aug. 30, before the layoff becomes permanent.

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com