With more people exploring the north by hiking or walking a trail, there is concern those less experienced might be biting off more than they can chew.

Sandra Riches is the Executive Director of the BC Adventure Smart Program told Vista Radio a lot of residents have pent-up energy to get away from the pandemic, which can be good and bad.

“There is a lot of people who are heading out that maybe haven’t been hiking before, just getting into it or is new to the backcountry, new to the adventure, new to biking and without that experience or the knowledge it can be an unsafe adventure.”

She added anyone looking to do these activities should always implement the three T’s.

“If you could trip plan, train (physically) and take essentials every time whether it’s a big or small adventure and if you have these things you are going in the right direction and of course, during the pandemic, it’s really important that we take care of our personal safety and recreate responsibly.”

When asked if newcomers are overestimating their abilities leading to getting involved in situations beyond their control, Riches attributes that to the adventurous philosophy BC residents have when exploring the province.

“BC loves the outdoors, they love to play and they love to get outside. I include the pandemic in all of this because it’s a unique situation, we are all in and we are being encouraged to explore this great province of ours.”

“We see an increase all over the province in our regional, municipal, provincial, and national parks, they are getting used, which is great. However, we need to be prepared for those adventures big and small and what our abilities are.”

The program is also encouraging people to use the AdventureSmart Trip Plan app for excursions.

“What that does is help you plan your trip like where you are going, who you are going with, what you are taking along with checking the weather so it prompts you. You can go through the steps and click everything off, you can then file your trip plan with friends and family by email or text so then they have that information in case something goes sideways and you need emergency crews like Search and Rescue, and if they have your trip plan they will see where you are and find you faster.”

According to Riches, Search and Rescue Crews in BC saw a 50% spike in calls in July compared to the year prior.

PG Search Manager, Dale Bull says the increase is consistent with what they dealt with last month.

“We were tasked five times in a 10-day span, which is unusually busy for our group and of those tasks, the majority of them were related to people less prepared for the situation than they should have been.”

Bull added it’s a lot more challenging to find someone in our region compared to more populous areas like the Lower Mainland.

“We have less cell coverage than the Lower Mainland and it takes longer to call for help and then when we receive the call it takes us longer to get there. Search and Rescue is 100% staffed by volunteers so we are not at a station waiting for calls.”

He mentioned it’s important for people to do their homework before heading out.

“Understanding what challenges are ahead of them, seeking out information from people who have done it before, and having good preparations in place by having the essential gear.”