After the Vanderhoof International Airshow was postponed for the year due to COVID-19, the Airshow Society has decided to hold an ‘air hug’ flyover event in its place.

Slated for August 15, it will consist of an organized multi-aircraft flyover of the northern region.

The exact route will include stops in Vanderhoof, Saik’uz, Cluculz Lake, Prince George, Fort St. James, Nak’azdli, Endako, Stellat’en, Fraser Lake, Nadleh Whut’en, Fort Fraser, Engen and ‘many points in between.’

The event will also be live-streamed from the Vanderhoof Airport.

Since guests will not be able to attend, organizers came up with the idea of an ‘air hug’ to bring a small part of the show to them.

Look to the Skies on Saturday between 12:00- 1:00 pm for the show to begin.