BC Health Officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health, bringing the region’s total to 93.

For the second consecutive day, there are 47 more people who have tested positive for the virus raising the provincial number to 3,881 cases.

There are 371 active cases in BC, with no COVID related deaths for the sixth consecutive day.

11 patients with the virus are currently in hospital, 5 of which are in Intensive Care.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are no new community outbreaks, however, there are two new health care outbreaks in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, bringing the total to 5.

Over 1,800 people are currently isolating due to the possible risk of contact exposure.

Henry also spoke on the opening of BC schools noting “keeping schools closed has a cost well-beyond education.”

Breakdown: (Today)

93– North (+2)

385 – Interior (+1)

1143– VCH (+11)

2,045– Fraser (+30)

146– Island (=)

69– outside of Canada (+3)