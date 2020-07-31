The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

Back on July 10th, a warrant for Being Unlawfully at Large was issued for 28-year-old Jimmy Timothy Pruden.

It came into effect after he failed to meet the conditions of his release by disobeying curfew at his designated residence in PG.

All efforts to locate Pruden have been negative so far.

He is described as:

Indigenous male

Five-feet seven inches tall

166 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

He has many tattoos including a teardrop on his right cheek, a dollar sign ($) near his left eye, and the word “Brooklyn” on the left side of his neck.

Pruden has connections in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, but does not have access to a vehicle.

According to police, he has an extensive Criminal record and should be considered VIOLENT.

If located, contact the RCMP and do not confront.