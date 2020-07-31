SPECIAL REPORT: Part Two with Dr. Bonnie Henry
Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Back in May, Dr. Henry spoke to MyPGNow.com about Personal Protective Equipment, testing rates, easing of restrictions and effects of COVID-19 on long-term care during part one.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Travel restrictions to Haida Gwaii following COVID-19 outbreak
- Why BC is not considering a mandatory mask policy
- The possibility of seeing asymptomatic testing at community pharmacies similar to Alberta
- The current state of BC casinos re-opening
- Is there a re-consideration to name the communities where new and active coronavirus cases are occurring
- Her message to residents for the BC Day long weekend
