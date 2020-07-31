Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Back in May, Dr. Henry spoke to MyPGNow.com about Personal Protective Equipment, testing rates, easing of restrictions and effects of COVID-19 on long-term care during part one.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Travel restrictions to Haida Gwaii following COVID-19 outbreak

Why BC is not considering a mandatory mask policy

The possibility of seeing asymptomatic testing at community pharmacies similar to Alberta

The current state of BC casinos re-opening

Is there a re-consideration to name the communities where new and active coronavirus cases are occurring

Her message to residents for the BC Day long weekend

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: