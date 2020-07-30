Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19.

Written by Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow

Northern Health has reached 86 cases of COVID-19 after 6 more people related to the outbreak in Haida Gwaii tested positive.

The outbreak in Haida Gwaii has helped boost BC’s total to 3,562, and 259 are active.

There are no new community outbreaks, however, there are 20 cases on Haida Gwaii and 31 cases connected to Fraser Valley Packers Inc.

13 of the cases in Haida Gwaii are currently active, with 7 recovered.

An alert has been issued for Liquid Zoo in Kelowna, and anyone who may have been at the night club from July 15 to 18 is asked to monitor themselves closely.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks and the outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit has been declared over.

One long-term care facility and one acute-care facility have active outbreaks.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, six individuals are hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care, and the remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 194 deaths in British Columbia, 3,109 people who tested positive have recovered.

The recovery rate stands at 87.3%.

Health Authority Breakdown

1,071– Vancouver Coastal

1,846– Fraser

143 – Island

356 – Interior

86- Northern Health

60– Outside of Canada