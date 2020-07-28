With temperatures soaring across the north and around the province, WorkSafeBC is reminding employers and workers about the risk of developing symptoms of heat stress when working outdoors.

If untreated, heat stress can lead to exhaustion or heat stroke.

Places like Prince George could see daytime highs of 29 and 31 Thursday and Friday but with the humidex, it will feel more like 33 and 36.

Spokesperson, Barry Nakahara spoke with Vista Radio.

“Monitor the conditions that people are working in and make appropriate adjustments whether they are work-rest cycles or scheduling work to occur at cooler times of the day where it can be done.”

“Those are things the employer can do to as well as provide cooler areas such as shade, water, and adequate first aid coverage in case there is an emergency of some kind.”

Last year, there were 26 accepted claims for work-related heat stress injuries in BC.

Prevention of Heat Stress: Employers

· Change work practices and policies to limit the risk

· Monitor heat conditions and require workers not to work alone

· Determine appropriate work-rest cycles; when a worker feels ill it may be too late

· Rotate work activities or use additional workers to reduce exposure

· Establish cooling areas with shade and water

· Ensure there is adequate first-aid coverage and emergency procedures are in place

· Make physical modifications to facilities, equipment, processes to reduce exposure

Prevention of Heat Stress: Workers

· Keep hydrated and drink plenty of water (one glass every 20 minutes)

· Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabric, such as cotton

· Take rest breaks in a cool, well-ventilated area

· Do hard physical work during the coolest parts of the day, before 11 a.m. and after 3 p.m.

· Know your personal risk factors, such as medications and any pre-existing conditions

· Check for signs and symptoms of heat stress