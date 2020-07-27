An Indigenous man currently living in Kamloops is suing a Prince George RCMP officer for actions against him during an arrest in Prince George.

On Feb. 18, 2016, two men were arrested after they were found in a stolen pickup truck.

The arrest was caught on video, showing the two men being stomped and kicked after being pulled from the vehicle by police.

The Independent Investigations Office concluded an external investigation and recommended the officers be charged.

In June, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges against constables Joshua Grafton (assault, assault with a weapon and obstruction of justice), Wayne Connell, and Kyle Sharpe, who were both charged with assault causing bodily harm.

In his notice of civil claim filed July 23 in the BC Supreme Court, Cuyler Richard Aubichon lists Grafton, the Attorney General, and the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General as defendants.

The document claims Grafton encouraged a police dog to bite Aubichon while he was on the ground, face down.

He also says he was kicked in the stomach and was hit on the head with a police baton.

The incident left Aubichon with injuries to his face, upper thigh, ribs, bite marks to his hand and face, sternum bruising, bleeding to the back of his head and bruising on his forearms the document continues.

The claim also notes Aubichon was arrested and taken into custody without medical assistance.

Aubichon also reportedly suffered feelings of humiliation and shame.

He is suing for general damages, aggravated and punitive damages, as well as other costs.

While Aubichon grew up in Prince George, he has been living in Kamloops since being sentenced in April 2020 for a robbery and being banned from Prince George for the duration of his probation.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The three officers are expected to appear in Prince George court on Aug. 12 and all officers are still on active duty.

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff