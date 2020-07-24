According to the Prince George RCMP, an 18-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after a fatal collision with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

Dallas Ramsay was rushed to the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia where he was determined to be not stable enough for surgery.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle that allegedly struck the rear end of a semi-truck at Highway 97 near Terminal Boulevard in PG.

The driver of the semi was not seriously injured.

The initial investigation has led police to believe alcohol and speed are both factors in the collision.

Staff Sargeant, Chris Riddle stated, “The Prince Geroge RCMP responded to the crash after a complaint of a two-vehicle incident around midnight.”

Riddle added, the RCMP’s Traffic Services Unit and the BC Coroner continue to investigate.

Ramsay’s family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for expenses such as insurance, medical costs, travel fees.

As of this morning (Friday), the GoFundMe has raised $2,900 with a goal of $7,500.

– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow.com staff