Flair Airlines is coming to Prince George. (Photo supplied by Flair Airlines Facebook)

Flair Airlines is expanding air service across Western Canada including Prince George.

Flights are available for purchase starting today (Thursday) with travel dates starting on August 23rd.

“We continuously receive requests from our passengers to service these communities,” said Jim Scott, CEO.

“Many of these areas are experiencing reduced accessibility, and we know that Canadians need affordable airfares now more than ever. We are committed to supporting these communities across the country as they safely reopen to travel.”

Some of the flights include:

Edmonton to Prince George – Thursday/Sunday

Vancouver to Prince George – Friday/Monday

Prince George to Edmonton – Friday/Monday

Prince George to Vancouver – Thursday/Saturday

PG Airport Authority President and CEO, Gordon Duke told MyNechakoValleyNow.com they’re always looking to add more carriers.

“We’ve been in contact with Flair over a period of time and they were able to secure an aircraft that was going to be overnighting in Edmonton and they agreed to add a couple of more legs to it.”

“As we are in the current COVID situation, the focus in on domestic travel, certainly this fits the bill.”

Residents will also be able to access service to Calgary and Kelowna.