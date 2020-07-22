Online crime reporting now available in Vanderhoof
RCMP logo on a car | (My Nechako Valley Now staff)
Vanderhoof residents can report non-emergency crimes through the RCMP’s Online Crime Reporting Tool.
It is used for cases where no witnesses or suspects were present and when no police follow-up is needed.
The public can use the new online resource to report the following:
- Damage/mischief to property under $5000
- Damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5000
- Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property
- Theft of a bicycle under $5000
- Theft under $5000
- Theft from a vehicle under $5000
- Lost property
The new tool will allow call takers and personnel to focus on higher priority calls.