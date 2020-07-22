Vanderhoof residents can report non-emergency crimes through the RCMP’s Online Crime Reporting Tool.

It is used for cases where no witnesses or suspects were present and when no police follow-up is needed.

The public can use the new online resource to report the following:

  • Damage/mischief to property under $5000
  • Damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5000
  • Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property
  • Theft of a bicycle under $5000
  • Theft under $5000
  • Theft from a vehicle under $5000
  • Lost property

The new tool will allow call takers and personnel to focus on higher priority calls.