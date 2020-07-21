Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Council of Haida Nation has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

According to a bulletin by the nation, the council received a self reported case of the virus and community members who have been notified of a possible exposure are self-isolating. .

The bulletin was issued after BC Health Officials announced three new cases in Northern Health after it had been without a COVID-19 case for over a month.

“At this time, everyone must use extreme care, kindness and caution,” the bulletin said.

In a second community bulletin, it said Council of the Haida Nation, Old Massett Village Council, Skidegate Band Council, Old Massett, Skidegate Health Centres, Northern Health and First Nations Health Authority are working to limit the spread and reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the Islands.

The bulletin also added it has limited or cancelled all public gatherings in both Skidegate and Old Massett communities.

The Council of Haida Nation has also supported curfews in both areas.

Since the beginning of the pandemic Haida Gwaii has been closed to visitors except for essential workers and residents were being encouraged to not travel to other Island communities unless it was deemed essential.

Residents are also being reminded if they travel from any location that they must self-isolate for 14 days.