The Prince George Airport reported a 91% decline in passenger traffic in June when compared to the same period last year.

It’s been a disturbing trend of late for YXS where passenger numbers dipped 96% during April and May.

However, there is a glimmer of hope as the airport is starting to see a slow increase in passenger numbers with inter-provincial travel approved.

“I believe this is the very beginning of our recovery,” said President and CEO Gordon Duke.

“This month we welcomed back Central Mountain Air, so we are seeing more flights come and go. We expect to see additional flights in the coming months from our airline partners.”

Starting next month, WestJet will be operating three flights a day between Monday and Friday, along with a smattering of weekend flights to Vancouver. (YVR).

Air Canada will also be flying to YVR two times a day, seven days a week, while Central Mountain Air operates three days a week to Kamloops, Kelowna, Terrace/Kitimat, and Fort St. John.

To help decrease the spread of COVID-19, YXS is requiring masks be worn at all times in the terminal and only permitting access to employees and passengers with a valid ticket unless a traveller requires assistance.

Short term parking fees have been eliminated as “Meeters and Greeters” must remain outside.

Year to date passenger numbers are down 56% compared to 2019.