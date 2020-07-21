History Associate Professor Dr. Jacqueline Holler examines microfilm documents related to 16th-century sorcery cases. Researchers studying the history of medicine use documents involving witchcraft because some include information about contemporary healing practices. (Photo supplied by UNBC)

A pair of professors at UNBC received Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Insight Grants to continue research into medical history and the role local governments play in promoting entrepreneurs in rural and small communities.

“Support from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council facilitates the thorough investigations and originative explorations UNBC researchers engage in every day,“ says UNBC interim President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“These projects will also provide opportunities for graduate students and post-doctoral researchers to collaborate with expert faculty members.”

History Associate Professor Dr. Jacqueline Holler received 182-thousand dollars for her project titled Medicines, Marvels, and Mestizaje: Women’s Healing in New Spain, 1530-1750.

Holler, along with two master’s students and a post-doctoral researcher will examine conventional medical treatises used in New Spain as well as convent recipe books that contained healing remedies and inquisition records that describe women’s healing activities and the herbs, medicines, and even incantations that ordinary people used to treat illness.

Geography Professor Dr. Greg Halseth was awarded 149-thousand for Entrepreneurialism and rural/small-town local government.

It will include multiple graduate students, examines the critical role of local government in responding to the forces re-shaping resource-dependent communities and economies.

“These projects are superb examples of research in the humanities and social sciences underway at UNBC,” said UNBC acting Vice-President Research Dr. Kathy Lewis.

“The knowledge these research teams are generating will provide insights we can use to initiate positive change today and inform the work of future scholars.”