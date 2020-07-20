Police are still searching for the cause of a tour bus crash near Jasper that left three people dead.

The large-wheeled bus, rolled over several times on Saturday afternoon while touring the Columbia Icefield

All of the 24 survivors were injured, 14 of them critically.

Air ambulances were called in from across Alberta to transport the injured to the hospital.

One person reports seeing the bus overturn by a rock slide but police say more investigation is needed.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire