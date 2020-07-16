Mr. Mark Gauthier’s 29-year history with School District 91 is culminating in an important new role.

SD 91 Superintendent Manu Madhok is welcoming Gauthier as the Director of Instruction in the region.

Gauthier has worked in the district as a teacher, counsellor, vice principal, and principal.

He began teaching in Bella Coola before joining SD91 in 1992 where he has worked at schools including Eugene-Joseph Elementary, Sowchea Elementary, Nechako Valley Secondary, Fraser Lake Elementary-Secondary and Evelyn Dickson Elementary.

Mr. Gauthier has a B.Ed. and M.Ed. (Educational Leadership) from the University of Victoria.