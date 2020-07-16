A 1.2-million dollar upgrade is coming to Highway 16, which is good news for those living in Vanderhoof.

A 19-kilometre stretch of the road will be resurfaced, starting at Engen, and ending in the west end of Vanderhoof.

Once the project begins, motorists can expect some minor delays, including single-lane alternating traffic, which is expected to last a week.

Highway 16 is one of the most vital transportation corridors between Prince Rupert and the Alberta Border