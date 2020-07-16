Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media on COVID-19 concerns within Indigenous communities (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

BC Health Officials have announced 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus in BC, for a total of 3,149. ‘

Of the total, 207 are active with none in Northern Health, where the total remains at 65.

2,753 people have recovered, marking an 87.4 percent recovery rate.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 14 individuals are hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,023 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,659 in the Fraser Health region, 135 in the Island Health region, 216 in the Interior Health region, 65 in the Northern Health region and 51 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.”

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, the total remains at 189.

“There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, two long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility have active outbreaks,” Dr. Henry continued.

There is one active community outbreak, in addition to several community exposure events.

“We are concerned about the increase in new cases in recent days as COVID-19 continues to silently circulate in our communities,” said Dr. Henry.

“While early on, many of our long-term care and assisted living facilities were impacted, most of the new cases are in the broader community.”