Applications for StudentAid BC, along with the new non-repayable BC Access Grant, are now open for students across the province.

The up-front grant comes alongside new funding for students with disabilities.

Every student who applies for StudentAid BC will now be automatically assessed for the new BC Access Grant, which was announced during Budget 2020.

The grant looks to provide over 40,000 low-and-middle-income students, or about twice as many students as supported under previous grants, access to more affordable post-secondary education.

Eligible students will receive up to $4,000 a year to help with the up-front cost of programs leading to a certificate, diploma or degree.

Additionally, over $2 million in investments were announced.

This includes $1.5 million to be shared by 20 public post-secondary institutions throughout the province to develop and improve supports for students with cognitive, mental health, or physical disabilities.